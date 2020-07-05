90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Ari arrives in Ethiopia and is shocked over her new apartment while Jenny puts pressure on Sumit.
Good Eats Reloaded (Cooking at 9) Alton Brown reloads this cocktail show with a new martini, a new mint julep and perfectly clear ice cubes.
I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Arabella reassess a sexual encounter with Zain and opens up to Biagio about her assault after a lead in the investigation.
Premieres
Hello America (Quibi) Broadcasting from London, comedian Nish Kumar and a rotating cast of correspondents satirically dissect U.S. news and politics from a global perspective in a morning news show format.
Life-Size Toys (Quibi) The Nitro Circus crew stunt performers put supersized versions of kids’ playthings to extreme tests.
Your Daily Horoscope (Quibi) A series combining astrology, humor and adult animation into a daily offering that will deliver personalized horoscopes.
Masters of Home (HGTV at 9) Real estate and renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson who will help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes.
Returning
Love & Listings (VH1 at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Will Ferrell.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracee Ellis Ross, Mayor Muriel Bowser, guest host Anthony Anderson.
— Nina Zafar