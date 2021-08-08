Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) A team struggles to work together on a dish, and during a special charity dinner service, both of the teams make a mistake.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The semifinals continue and the competitors face up to 10 obstacles.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz confronts Max; Maria desperately hopes to figure out the mystery of her vision; Michael becomes fueled by his anger.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Corrine tells Sarah what happened with Danny and admits she needs Sarah’s help with something; Sarah confronts Danny about what happened.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Coyote asks Honey to run away with him to Altadena; Diablo decides to live with his dad; Max realizes he’s not the original “Max”; Nibbles resurrects an annoying mouse from the dead.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Chef Mathew struggles to please a difficult charter guest, and Courtney and Mzi grow closer.
American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Jersey Jon go to North Carolina; Danielle and Robbie discover the celebrated history of a Kentucky hotel.
BBQ Brawl (Food at 9) Everyone tries to impress the judges one last time before the finale by making the “BBQ of the future.”
Premieres
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) Four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma do whatever it takes to get to the faraway land of California.
Shaman King (Netflix) An anime show about a middle school student named Manta Oyamada who can see spirits.
Cheap Old Houses (HGTV at 9) Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, pictured above in front of a historical home in Gasport, N.Y., tour low-priced older houses across the country and choose ones to post on their site.
Super Heists (CNBC at 10) A look at the case files of master thieves from two points of view — the masterminds and the investigators.
Returning
Monster Garage (Discovery at 10) Season 6.
The Wall (NBC at 10) Season 4 resumes.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Billie Eilish, Abigail Breslin.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Stephen King, Winston Duke.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Whitney Cummings, Jagger Eaton, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, guest host David Spade.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, John Stamos.
— Anying Guo