Special
Cops and Robbers (Netflix) This short-film collaboration was directed by Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill and written and performed by Ware-Hill in response to the Feb. 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor was inspired to create an animated version of Ware-Hill’s poem.
Premiere
Atlanta Justice (ID at 9) Viewers get a look into the world of big-city detectives and prosecutors as they work to solve some of Atlanta’s most baffling crimes.
Returning
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) With pandemic safety protocols in place, Dr. Lee reopens her office to work on Monica, who has a large birthmark growing on the side of her face. Season 5.
— Nina Zafar