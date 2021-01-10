Weakest Link (NBC at 10) A police detective, dietitian, drag queen and five other strangers work together to play a high-stakes game of trivia.
Premieres
All American Stories (CW at 8) This docuseries profiles eight athletes who overcame extraordinary obstacles in their relentless pursuit for greatness, including NFL linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Paralympic medalist Scout Bassett and Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter.
Ty Breaker (HGTV at 9) With help from other designers, Ty Pennington helps conflicted homeowners decide whether to overhaul their current home or renovate a different property to suit their needs.
Movies
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix) Explore the complex history of crack in the 1980s, the cheap, powerful drug which emerged during a recession and ignited a moral panic fueled by racism.
Returning
Finding Joy (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Street Outlaws (Discovery at 8) Season 17.
American Experience (PBS at 9) Season 33.
Straight Up Steve Austin (USA at 11) Season 2.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35 a.m.) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rashida Jones, Bill Burr, Old Dominion.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Rock, Joss Stone.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Milo Ventimiglia, Ken Jennings, Queen Naija.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rob Lowe, Zoe Wees.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar, Future Islands.
— Nina Zafar