Secret’s Unlocked: Tut’s Tomb (Smithsonian at 8) In 1922, in the Valley of the Kings, Howard Carter made the greatest discovery in the history of Egyptology: the tomb of Tutankhamen. But its true purpose has been subject to a major reevaluation.
Secrets Unlocked: Egypt’s Lost Princess (Smithsonian at 8:30) The discovery of a sealed tomb in the Valley of the Kings reveals a tale of ancient Egyptian grave-robbing, desecration and the rise of a new elite that would overthrow the Pharaohs.
Botched (E! at 9) The doctors work to correct a car accident victim’s mangled nose.
T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (VH1 at 9) Monica invites the ladies on a glamping trip where Reginae must face her fears.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Liz must revisit a painful part of her past when her mother unexpectedly shows up at the diner.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Roger enlists Jeff as his protege to open a chivalric strip club.
Premieres
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) Mindy Kaling’s latest series is a coming-of-age tale loosely based on her own life as an Indian American teenager.
Floored (Quibi) Two teams of skilled dancers take on a dance floor that lifts, tilts and drops in time to the music.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Joe Jonas, Yungblud.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Maya Rudolph.
—