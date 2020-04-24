(All times Eastern.)

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 fights an apartment building blaze and attempts to rescue a blind woman trapped inside.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Karlie and Sierra have an emotional heart-to-heart on a ski trip.

The Voice (NBC at 8) Looking back at the best moments from the season so far.

Secret’s Unlocked: Tut’s Tomb (Smithsonian at 8) In 1922, in the Valley of the Kings, Howard Carter made the greatest discovery in the history of Egyptology: the tomb of Tutankhamen. But its true purpose has been subject to a major reevaluation.

Secrets Unlocked: Egypt’s Lost Princess (Smithsonian at 8:30) The discovery of a sealed tomb in the Valley of the Kings reveals a tale of ancient Egyptian grave-robbing, desecration and the rise of a new elite that would overthrow the Pharaohs.

Botched (E! at 9) The doctors work to correct a car accident victim’s mangled nose.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (VH1 at 9) Monica invites the ladies on a glamping trip where Reginae must face her fears.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Liz must revisit a painful part of her past when her mother unexpectedly shows up at the diner.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Roger enlists Jeff as his protege to open a chivalric strip club.

Premieres

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) Mindy Kaling’s latest series is a coming-of-age tale loosely based on her own life as an Indian American teenager.

Floored (Quibi) Two teams of skilled dancers take on a dance floor that lifts, tilts and drops in time to the music.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Joe Jonas, Yungblud.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Maya Rudolph.

Nina Zafar