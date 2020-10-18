Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network at 9) The five remaining bakers must create impressive costume cakes for a spot in the finale.

Filthy Rich (Fox at 9:15) Reverend Paul threatens Margaret, leading her to turn to unlikely allies for help.

We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) Richard uses a father-daughter hunting trip to get inside Caitlin’s head.

Soulmates (AMC at 10) Adam and Libby’s happy but unconventional marriage is disrupted when Libby’s test results come through.

Emergency Call (ABC at 10) An erratic driver with a handgun goes on a six-hour crime rampage.

Dr. 90210 (E! at 10) Dr. Q takes on a risky two-part surgery on a man who lost a massive amount of weight.

Premiere

Darkness: Those Who Kill (Acorn TV) Six months after a teenage girl is kidnapped from a Copenhagen suburb, investigator Jan Michelsen (Kenneth M. Christensen) realizes the case bears similarity to another that occurred 10 years earlier and attempts to find the link between two abductions.

Special

Independent Lens: Feels Good Man (PBS at 10) Follow artist Matt Furie, creator of the comic character Pepe the Frog, as he begins an uphill battle to take back his famed cartoon image from those who use it for their own purposes.

Returning

The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 19.

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joy Reid, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Roberts, Ozuna.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ego Nwodim, Todd Sucherman.