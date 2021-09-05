Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) Darcey and Stacey arrive in Turkey to begin their dramatic transformation; Stacey finds it difficult to keep a secret from Darcey.
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs must create visually stunning dishes to impress Chef Ramsay’s Instagram followers.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The finals are in Las Vegas and the ninjas face up to eight obstacles, and for the first time in finals history, competitors have to decide between an upper-body obstacle or a balance one.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Joe faces the woman who broke his heart; Natasha and Brendan heat up, but a familiar face makes an appearance.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz’s plan does not go as expected and she puts herself, Isobel and Michael in danger; Eduardo confides in Alex.
Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones (Food at 9) The final three ice cream masters meet the ultimate flavor gurus as the last challenge is revealed.
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9) Amara makes a choice about her future; Florence is betrayed by the people closest to her; Shelah deals with trauma and anxiety.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Bad weather forces the crew of Lady Michelle to seek creative ways to keep the guests entertained.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Sarah is offered the chance for Greylock to get international recognition but with great personal cost; Danny offers help to Corinne for her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something unexpected.
The Wall (NBC at 10) Teams of two battle trivia questions and a 40-foot wall to potentially win a million dollars.
American Dad (TBS at 10) Stan tries to impress Toshi’s dad; Klaus and Jeff go to the country for a weekend getaway.
Premieres
Street Outlaws: Gone Girl (Discovery Plus) Featuring the fastest female drivers from around the country.
Miniseries
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix) Following the Inspiration4 crew on the first all-civilian orbital space mission.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock) The daytime soap opera gets a limited spinoff so expect to see some familiar faces. From left: Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera and Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera.
Movies
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (Lifetime at 8) A look at when Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, decided to move to the United States. See story, C1.
Returning
Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV at 9) Season 2.
Robot Chicken (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 11.
— Anying Guo