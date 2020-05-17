Botched (E! at 9) Dr. Nassif helps a DUI accident victim.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Captain Glenn confronts Jenna about her relationship with Adam.
The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Daniel tries to smooth things over with his family.
Songland (NBC at 10) Songwriters pitch original material to Florida Georgia Line and a panel of music producers.
90 Day Fiance: What Now? (TLC at 10) Anny has life-changing news to share with Robert.
Premieres
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix) Florists, sculptors and garden designers compete to create extravagant floral installations for London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.
Blackballed (Quibi) Centered on the 2014 Donald Sterling scandal, from the perspective of the players and coach involved.
Centerpiece (Quibi) Each episode will see Maurice Harris on a creative personal journey with a celebrity guest to create a mind-blowing floral centerpiece.
Special
Penn & Teller: Try This at Home (CW at 8) Featuring new magic Penn & Teller have developed at home and teaching viewers how to do tricks themselves.
Returning
Sell This House! (FYI at 10) A reboot of the original show that aired on sister network A&E.
Movie
St. Louis Superman (MTV/VH1 at 9) The story of Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cole Sprouse, Billy Corgan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kumail Nanjiani, Andra Day, Elmo.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) A tribute to the late Fred Willard.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Terry Crews, Old Dominion.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.).
— Nina Zafar