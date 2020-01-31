Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Captain Lee arranges a party on a private beach for the crew’s final night.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Lynn continues to battle her demons.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull deals with a case that comes as the result of a lawsuit after a fertility clinic mix-up.

Manifest (NBC at 10) Grace and Cal are involved in a hit-and-run and Ben wants to get to the bottom of the suspicious circumstances.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Rick checks out an iconic warship in Boston.

Premieres

The 1900 Island (Acorn TV) A series following four families who experience life as it was in a Victorian-era fishing village at the start of the 20th century.

Girl Scout Cookie Championship (Food at 8) The four-part series will challenge professional bakers to turn traditional Girl Scout cookies into decadent dessert creations.

Twisted Love (ID at 9) A series on disturbing love stories gone wrong.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Capt. Glenn Shephard and his crew set sail in a luxury sailing yacht to explore the Ionian Sea.

Chopped Sweets (Food at 10) Chopped’s dessert spin-off challenges chefs to create beautiful desserts from unique mystery ingredients.

Specials

Democracy 2020: The Iowa Caucuses (Fox at 6) Live from the Iowa Event Center with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Mini-series

McMillions (HBO at 10) A true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Antonio Banderas.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Finneas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Fran Drescher, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Krugman, Ilan Rubin.