Black Ink Crew Chicago (VH1 at 8) Char struggles to find balance between the shop and maternity leave while the official countdown to NOLA begins.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Magicians Guy Bavli, Javier Botía, B.S. Reddy and Chad Allen.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Captain Sandy becomes concerned about the interior’s performance.
I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Arabella takes a job working alongside Theo at a vegan delivery start-up after going broke and struggling to finish a draft of her book.
Premieres
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi) Andy Cohen lets audiences take a peek at the untold moments of his life.
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate (Food at 9) Stars offer the ultimate guide for the best dishes they have had while also giving viewers an up close and personal look at recipes to make at home.
Specials
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle (Nat Geo at 10) Learn about how the two species can work together under certain circumstances.
Returning
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix) Season 2.
Mount Pleasant (Acorn TV) Season 5.
When Sharks Attack (Nat Geo at 9) Season 6.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Don Cheadle.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Schwimmer, Alison Brie, Jimmy Buffett.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andy Cohen, Phoebe Bridgers.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Strings, guest host Joel McHale.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Jost, Cristin Milioti, Nikki Glaspie.
— Nina Zafar