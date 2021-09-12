Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The three remaining chefs must cook a five-course meal scored by celebrity judges. A winner will be announced.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The national finals end in Las Vegas, and the remaining competitors move forward.
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9) Chaos erupts at Amara’s house. Sukihana gets arrested. Florence thrives in the studio. Trick runs into Joy’s new flame.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Mzi reveals his feelings for Courtney, and David gets closer to Delaney. An injury may get in the way of a budding romance, and old problems between Lexi and chef Mathew come up, leading to a fight.
The Wall (NBC at 10) Ted, a sports coach, and Hayden, who’s in sales, are a father and son from Akron, Ohio, hoping to win big.
Premieres
Finding Alice (Acorn TV) Alice (Keeley Hawes), pictured above, moves into a new house with her family, but her picture-perfect life is shattered after she discovers her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs.
Little Ellen (HBO Max) An animated series about a 7-year-old Ellen DeGeneres.
Ultra City Smiths (AMC at 11) The cable debut of the animated dramedy following two detectives investigating a disappearance while dealing with the corruption within Ultra City.
Y: The Last Man (Hulu) Adapted from the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the show imagines a world where there are no longer any men, only women (and one lingering man).
Returning
Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 7.
Back to Life (Showtime at 10) Season 2.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The late show returns after a three-month hiatus.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andrew Garfield, Patton Oswalt, a performance from “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Nate Burleson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly, José Medeles.
— Anying Guo