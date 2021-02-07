All American (CW at 8) Following Layla’s advice to see a therapist, Spencer tries to get to the root of his problem, which leads to a shocking revelation.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After a chance encounter, Abishola and Christina unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen and Gwyneth struggle to label their new relationship.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Melanie embarks on her most dangerous mission yet, while Layton reckons with his personal choices.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Mark is forced to prosecute his childhood icon, Samara Strong, an ’80s Hollywood star accused of murdering her husband 30 years ago.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull heads to federal court for a client accused of stealing his own scientific research from the company he works for.

Special

Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues (Discovery Plus) As legend meets advanced technology to analyze compelling Bigfoot evidence, the original “Finding Bigfoot” team, Matt, Bobo, Cliff and Ranae, try to finally prove these creatures exist (pictured: James Fay and Ranae Holland).

Miniseries

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (VH1 at 8) With 2020 as a year of turmoil for the community, fan favorites unite for an action-packed gathering to celebrate Black joy and resilience. The six-part series will touch on relevant topics including hip-hop, marriage and divorce, healing broken families, entrepreneurship, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Returning

Balthazar (Acorn TV) Season 3.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman, Foo Fighters.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Queen Latifah, Steven Yeun.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson, the Weeknd.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Burr, Justin Hartley.