90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Kenny asks Armando to marry him and Tim braces for a sit-down with Melyza’s father.

Intervention (A&E at 10) Nathan was a promising young athlete until an injury left him with an addiction to prescription opioids.

I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Kwame’s no-strings-attached hookup bender leads him to Tyrone.

Premieres

About Face (Quibi) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley explores the entrepreneurship that built today’s most famous beauty empires, including Emily Weiss of Glossier and Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty.

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi) A series from the minds behind SNL and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The Other One (Acorn TV) A comedy about two half-sisters named Cat and Cathy who didn’t know the other existed until after their father’s untimely death.

Specials

ShaqAttack (Discovery at 9) Shaquille O’Neal returns to Shark Week and is on a mission to determine what shark has the perfect predatory attack.

Jaws Awakens (Discovery at 10) Shark expert Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to explore the waters of New Zealand trying to find a nearly 20-foot-long, 2-ton shark named Fred.

Returning

Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) Season 15.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner, Surfaces.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon LaPook, Maroon 5.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwen Stefani, guest host Dua Lipa.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rachel Brosnahan, Anderson .Paak.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Luke Bryan.