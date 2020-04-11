Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Gus and Mike set a plan in motion.

Botched (E! at 9) Dr. Nassif helps a dog bite victim.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Maria and Alex make amends.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull defends a state judge who is on trial for obstruction of justice.

Premieres

Agua Donkeys (Quibi) Following two pool cleaning employees servicing some of the “sickest” backyard pools in their Utah hometown.

Elba vs. Block (Quibi) Idris Elba and Ken Block go head to head to see who’s the best behind the driver’s seat.

Fight Like a Girl (Quibi) Female wrestlers draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles.

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi) A young black Iraq War veteran is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal.

Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand (Quibi) A renowned cannabis artist’s creations attract A-list clientele.

The Stranger (Quibi) A young ride-hailing driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car.

Paradise Lost (Spectrum) Following a couple as they move from California to a small town in Mississippi where they uncover a mystery that needs solving.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (ABC at 8) Twenty singles will go on music-related dates and sing to and with one another until they are voted off by a panel of experts.

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Tracing the unlikely relationship between a Cuban American man working in a bakery and an internationally famous fashion mogul he meets on a night out.

Specials

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down? (Fox at 9) TMZ head Harvey Levin interviews with people connected to the case of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic.

Biography: Kenny Rogers (A&E at 9) Chronicling the singer’s life.

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend (A&E at 11) Iconic moments from a one night-only concert event honoring the singer .

Movies

Bedlam (PBS at 10) Shot over the course of five years, a look at Los Angeles County’s vastly under-resourced psych emergency room and people affected by severe mental illness.

Returning

Vintage Roads Great & Small (Acorn TV) Season 2.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (VH1 at 9) Season 3.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Season 15.

Songland (NBC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nick Kroll.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Matthew McConaughey, Sam Hunt.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jack Black.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alesso and Liam Payne.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver.

A Little Late Night/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Tan France.