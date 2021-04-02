Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan faces pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola as the team investigates teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly.
Breeders (FX at 19) The older generation of the Worsley family grapples with a sudden death; Ava finds it difficult to keep a secret from Paul; Ally struggles to hide her feelings from Luke.
Miniseries
Hemingway (PBS at 8) Three-part documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick looking at the life and work of Ernest Hemingway.
Returning
Family Reunion (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Will Forte.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, the Lucas Brothers, Kali Uchis.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Cena, Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bob Odenkirk, the Fratellis.
A Litte Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:36) Tig Notaro.
