Secrets Unlocked: Tower of Babel (Smithsonian at 8) Host Adam Mastrelli brings viewers to the ancient city of Babylon, where scientists have unearthed secrets about the legendary Tower of Babel.
Secrets Unlocked: The Pharaoh in the Suburbs (Smithsonian at 8:30) How did a statue of Egyptian pharaoh Psamtik end up shattered and discarded in a muddy hole in a Cairo suburb?
To Catch a Beautician (VH1 at 9) Derrika wants shoulder-length multicolor faux locs for her commercial shoot but has to cancel when her faux locs start to unravel the next day.
Hunt for the Lost Superfleet (Smithsonian at 9) The Battle of the Falklands, between a Royal Navy task force and five German cruisers, was one of the most dramatic and bloodiest sea conflicts of World War I. Maritime archaeologist Mensun Bound’s team searches the South Atlantic Ocean for the downed ships and the secrets they hold.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Michael becomes caught up in the conflict between Jesse and Alex.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Captain Sandy Yawn confronts the deck teamand Jessica turns heads.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Deavan has serious doubts before moving back to South Korea, and Jenny takes a leap of faith to be with Sumit.
Songland (NBC at 10) After artists pitch original material to Usher and a panel of top music producers, Usher chooses the artists’ songs to record and release for a global audience the same night.
Camp Getaway (Bravo at 10) Monica and Neely clash over dating advice.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Short, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Randy Newman.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Dickerson, Black Pumas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pete Davidson, Matthew Rhys.
— Nina Zafar