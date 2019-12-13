Specials

Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos — Holidays 2019 (Fox at 8) Nick Cannon and his special celebrity guests showcase the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos.

Good Trouble Holiday Special (Freeform at 9) The whole Fosters-Adams family will be reuniting to celebrate the holidays.

AD

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 (CW at 9) A countdown of the 12 best holiday commercials ever.

AD

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition (HGTV at 10) “Brady” stars join Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” and Jasmine Roth of “Hidden Potential,” to prepare ’70s holiday treats and decorations.

Documentary

Laurel Canyon (Epix at 9) A feature-length documentary that pulls back the curtain on a mythical world and provides an up-close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it.

Returning

Love & Hip Hop: New York (VH1 at 8) Season 10.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ron Funches.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dan Soder.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael B. Jordan, Sam Heughan, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Taraji P. Henson, Lil Nas X, guest host Chance the Rapper.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Bowen Yang, Tyler Childers.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Daisy Ridley.

— Nina Zafar

AD