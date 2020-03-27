Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Huell helps Jimmy and Kim build a legal firewall.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Alex and Michael work together to solve the mystery surrounding the night Nora’s spaceship crashed in 1947.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) An earthquake rocks the city of San Jose.
Manifest (NBC at 10) Saanvi enlists help to protect herself from the Major.
Special
20/20: America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic (ABC at 9) Anchor David Muir highlights the work of health-care workers and communities, volunteers and celebrities who are stepping up to help fight covid-19.
Premieres
Driven (Discovery at 9) Following the work of Galpin Auto Sports, which designs, builds and sells custom cars.
Almost Paradise (WGN at 10) A former Drug Enforcement Administration undercover agent thinks he’s retired to a calmer life on a tropical Philippine island, but finds himself pulled back into the life of fighting crime when he comes into contact with shady characters at the luxury resort where he works.
Miniseries
The Schouwendam 12 (Acorn TV) Dutch drama series focuses on an investigation into the mysterious disappearances of two teens in a village 25 years ago.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Tedder, Best of Fallon.
