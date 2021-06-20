Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs have to make brunch for 60 Caesars Palace employees, and one chef takes the fall during the use of a punishment pass.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Sarah has her first major challenge as a leader when Greylock’s power is shut off, and Bella pushes boundaries when wanting to spend more time with Tyler and Sarah.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Honey and Chief go on vacation and Honey obsesses over a “perfect couple,” and Elsa deals with some unexpected developments.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 9) The qualifiers trudge on at the Tacoma Dome, with ninjas facing six obstacles, including the new Air Surfer and Pretzel Twist.
American Pickers (History at 9) Brian has a huge collection of large, rare gems, and the brothers spend the big bucks to tell the story of America.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Annie refuses to remove the parking boot from the mayor’s SUV, and the rest of the family deals with the aftermath from Annie’s struggle.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Carson Kressley wants someone with a sense of humor, and Iggy Azalea asks contestants how they may feel about dating someone more popular than them.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan’s childhood imaginary friend returns to collect a debt, and Klaus has a date and needs a fishbowl upgrade.
Premieres
Grill of Victory (Food at 10) A competition show featuring backyard grilling battles, hosted by Sabin Lomac.
Specials
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO at 10) Based on the book by the late writer Michelle McNamara, pictured above, this documentary is a look into the Golden State Killer, a man responsible for rapes and murders in 1970s and 1980s California.
Returning
Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Season 2.
The Sommerdahl Murders (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Bill Hader.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Scarlett Johansson, Questlove, Gucci Mane featuring Pooh Shiesty.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andrew Garfield, Lorde.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sarah Paulson, Frank Grillo, Lucy Dacus.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Helen Hunt, Black Pumas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Salma Hayek, Jacqueline Novak, Kristina Schiano.
— Anying Guo