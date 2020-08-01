Combat Ships (Smithsonian at 8) A comprehensive look at the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and the remarkable combat ships that were used — and the men who sailed them into battle.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Hans Klok, Michael Bourada, Hedné and Vincenzo Ravina with a special appearance by Rich Sommer.

AD

Hoarders (A&E at 8) Althia’s 5,000-square-foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died.

AD

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Bini’s family grills Ari about her commitment to staying in Ethiopia.

I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Kwame opens up to the girls about his recent sexual experiment at Terry’s Halloween party.

Love and Listings (VH1 at 9) Andrew tries to get back in the group’s good graces while messing with Ajani’s head.

To Catch a Beautician (VH1 at 10) Sirena, a recording artist, has an upcoming photo shoot for her debut album cover but received a botched color job that left her hair damaged.

AD

Premieres

The Fugitive (Quibi) Mike Ferro is an innocent man on the run being pursued relentlessly by a determined detective, Clay Bryce.

Sex Next Door (Quibi) An introspective look at the personal and professional lives of four young people working in the sex industry.

Specials

31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Logo at 8) The virtual awards ceremony honors media for accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Hosted by Gina Yashere and Fortune Feimster featuring special appearances by Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, among others.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Common, Matisse Thybulle, Rufus Wainwright.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sean Penn, Jane Curtin, Thaddeus Dixon.