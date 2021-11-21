Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Neek tries to brighten Charmaine’s spirits.
All American (CW at 8) Billy helps make a contingency plan for Spencer after he receives unsettling news. Layla makes Patience an offer, forcing Patience to have a conversation with Coop. Olivia considers a new role.
Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) In the season finale, the final four couples compete to win the Mirrorball Trophy.
Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) The bakers use Black Friday kitchen gadgets to make desserts. The competitors then work in teams to make baskets full of flavored holiday breads.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela work with Kekoa, a former drag queen ready to dust off his heels.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Eddie deals with his relationship falling out as Jake and Rayna try to figure out their feelings. Fraser loses his walkie and starts to feel as if he’s bad at his job. Jessica gets upsetting news from home.
4400 (CW at 9) Keisha finds out the truth about the day she lost her sister. Shanice and Andre enjoy a day out. Hayden and Mariah get closer.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun and Lea see a terrible car accident and find a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when someone from his past asks for help.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Cop Joe has a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his family. Music Joe deals with feelings of betrayal to help Amy’s campaign. Nurse Joe and Jenny decide to hire outside help for Chris as they prep for their first Thanksgiving apart.
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) Tammy returns from rehab, so Amy’s freedom is limited as she comes to a decision about her sister. Chris tries to shed weight before his bariatric surgery, but is shocked when he and Tammy get on the scale.
Specials
Solar Opposites (Hulu) The animated comedy returns for a holiday special.
Independent Lens: Duty Free (PBS at 10) A 75-year-old named Rebecca, above, is fired, robbing her of financial and job security. Her son, Sian-Pierre, takes her on a bucket list of adventures while reflecting on ageism and economic insecurity in America.
Miniseries
The Beach (A24 Screening Room) A journey of a man who decides to transform his life against the backdrop of an isolated beach.
Chasing Ghislaine (Discovery Plus) A series examining Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in 2020.
Movies
Outlaws (Netflix) A crush leads a bullied teenager to a new group of friends and a summer of love and heists in 1978 Girona.
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (Showtime at 7) A look at declassified files related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jeremy Renner, Kristin Chenoweth.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andrew Garfield, José Andrés.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sandra Bullock, Bill Burr, Lizzy McAlpine.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adrien Brody, Zazie Beetz, Little Simz.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Che, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Jon Epcar.
— Anying Guo