The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Daniel is surprised when an old friend comes to his rescue, and Natalie continues to defy her parents.
90 Day Fiance: Now What? (TLC at 10) Robert and Anny worry about how Bryson will react to the new baby.
Miniseries
Barkskins (Nat Geo at 9) A drama series about a group of outcasts who attempt to escape their pasts while navigating tangled loyalties during 1600s New France.
Grant (History at 9) Chronicling the life of Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States.
Premieres
Covid: Our Lockdown in Shanghai (Smithsonian at 9) This documentary reveals the human reality of life under lockdown near the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, from first moments of confinement through the relief of reemergence.
To Catch a Beautician (VH1 at 9) Host Tamar Braxton and celebrity hair expert Johnny Wright come to the rescue of disgruntled clients and school them in a rigorous hair boot camp.
America’s Hidden Stories: Pandemic 1918 (Smithsonian at 10) A look at the 1918 flu outbreak, using scientific research to reveal the truth behind the deadly pandemic.
Diesel Brothers: Diesel Nation (Discovery at 10) The Diesel Brothers interview big names, such as Discovery’s Chris Jacobs, NBA all-star Shaquille O’Neal and “Deadliest Catch’s” Johnathan Hillstrand.
Movies
I Was Lorena Bobbitt (Lifetime at 8) The movie recounts the story of the young woman who fell for a man who became abusive. Their relationship became a media sensation after she severed her husband’s penis.
Returning
The Titan Games (NBC at 8) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Staff favorites, including Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, Blake Shelton.
