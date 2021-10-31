Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Tempers flare up at the Chicago Tattoo Convention when two former 2nd City employees show up. Ryan tries to play peacemaker, but it backfires.
All American (CW at 8) Not everyone is happy as the gang celebrates a birthday. Jordan’s feelings come to the surface, affecting his and Billy’s relationship, and Asher tries to accept the fate of his football career.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Bobby and the 118 get trapped in a deadly riot while responding to a fire at a prison.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola is stuck in the middle after Morenike agrees to be a plus one in Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s relationship. Bob refuses to pay for the company car and learns about living on a budget.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela help Akeelah, who recently transitioned, find confidence to live life. They also help Joseph with long-held pain and encourage Deborah to prioritize herself.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) Gabby and Nick work together to get revenge and create more drama for the show. Reggie attempts to get back in with his former coach, and Monica visits a shaman. Paula receives concerning news about her health.
NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander.
4400 (CW at 9) The 4400 grow disillusioned with their accommodations. Andre and LaDonna help Claudette with her new ability, and Shanice gets a surprising visitor.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man who was the target of a hate crime. Lea tries to help raise Shaun’s negative patient satisfaction scores behind his back.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Tennant and NCIS must find a kidnapped social media star and realize she isn’t who anyone thinks she is. Members of the team find themselves at odds with Whistler, who has her own agenda.
Premieres
Dalgliesh (Acorn TV) Follow inspector Adam Dalgliesh as he solves strange murders and discovers buried secrets.
Judy Justice (IMDb TV) Judge Judy Sheindlin, above, returns to preside over new cases.
Specials
Candy Coated Christmas: Behind the Scenes with Ree Drummond (Discovery Plus) Get a behind-the-scenes look at the holiday movie starring Ree Drummond.
Movies
The Claus Family (Netflix) Jules hates the holidays, but when his grandfather gets sick, he must lean into the family’s holiday spirit to potentially save Christmas. After all, he is the grandson of Santa.
Returning
Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) Season 8.
Temple (Spectrum) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) David Byrne, Huma Abedin, a performance from “American Utopia.”
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tessa Thompson, Mark Rober and MrBeast, Lainey Wilson.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anthony S. Fauci, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracy Morgan, Colin Quinn, Roy Mayorga.
— Anying Guo