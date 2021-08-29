American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The finals are in Las Vegas and for the first time in history, competitors must decide between an upper-body obstacle and a balance one.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Max investigates a break-in; Alex continues doing his research; Rosa and Isobel team up together; Liz makes a shocking discovery.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) A new crew member arrives on Lady Michelle; chef Mathew faces his hardest preference sheet yet.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Danny shares good news about Greylock’s finances, which prompts Sarah to get into a debate that traps her between her two closest friends; Bella and Tyler add creative twists to each of their school projects.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) In the season finale, Honey has a wild night out with Coyote, but during the day, she has a change of heart, which leads to Chief having an adventure of his own.
Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones (Food at 9) Four ice cream masters vie for the last three spots in the finale and must create a flavor based on either Buddy Valastro or Duff Goldman and incorporate a cake chunk made from scratch.
American Pickers (History at 9) The Wolfe brothers pick an old soda shop in West Virginia; a Methodist minister and circus ringleader opens the door to his collection.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) On the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly mixes up a magic witch potion that actually works, which causes Jing to become possessed; Duncan and his friends enter a haunted Circuit City; Jack tries to win a stuffed animal for Annie.
American Dad (TBS at 10) Stan realizes he can’t cry and asks Steve to teach him empathy.
The Wall (NBC at 10) Annalee, an award-winning high school teacher, and Lily, a flight attendant, are sisters from Southern California; Annalee started the first Latinx student union for her school, which helps with scholarships, and this could be their chance for a payout.
Premieres
Prisoner of Love (Discovery Plus) A dating series about finding love behind bars with prison matchmaker Chelsea Holmes, who has been connecting inmates with potential matches in a pen-pal program for years.
Miniseries
Laetitia (HBO at 10) Following the vanishing of teenager Laetitia and the repercussions that follow her twin sister Jessica. Pictured above from left: Sophie Breyer and Marie Colomb.
Returning
My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Camila Cabello, Rufus Du Sol.
— Anying Guo