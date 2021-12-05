Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola is stunned when she learns Bob has arranged for Dele and her mother, Ebun, to visit from Nigeria.
4400 (CW at 9) Claudette looks to find some independence; Rev keeps things close to the vest, which only arouses Jharrel’s suspicions.
The Bachelorette (ABC at 9) The men dish on the drama and foibles from this season.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) A blackout threatens the airing of the finale, so the cast must find a way to bring light to the stage.
NCIS (CBS at 9) The crew navigates a tricky case involving the death of a financial adviser who created a 3-D hologram of herself.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A cold case surrounding the discovery of bones on the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor flummoxes the team.
Finale
Wakefield (Showtime at 9) Nick is forced to leave his sister’s wedding after becoming suspicious of his family.
Specials
A Very Boy Band Holiday (ABC at 8) A variety/performance special that features appearances from members of boy bands past including Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC at 10) A holiday special that will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Canadian singer’s album “Christmas.”
Miniseries
Landscapers (HBO at 9) A four-part crime drama based on the true story of a seemingly ordinary British couple — played by Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and David Thewlis (“Fargo”) — who become the main suspects in an investigation after bodies are discovered in their backyard.
Voir (Netflix) A six-episode series, produced by acclaimed director David Fincher, of visual essays dedicated to cinema.
Movies
Secretly Santa (Lifetime at 8) Business rivals unwittingly meet at a Santa crawl and spend an evening without recognizing each other.
The Forever Prisoner (HBO at 10) The latest from prolific documentarian Alex Gibney (“Totally Under Control”) looks at alleged terrorist Abu Zubaida who has been imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay for nearly two decades.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jonah Hill, Tig Notaro, Dan + Shay.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jennifer Lawrence, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Aniston, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Damon Wayans Sr., Guillermo del Toro, Courtney Barnett.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zachary Levi, Nicole Byer, Nnena.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael J. Fox, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Nikki Glaspie.
— Hau Chu