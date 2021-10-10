Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) A group of artists hope for success.
Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) The 13 remaining pairs participate in a Disney-themed week.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A truck crashes into a high school homecoming parade, and Athena and Michael try to help Harry post-kidnapping. May is intimidated by a returning call center legend, and Bobby gives Chimney advice about Maddie.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob and Abishola settle into married life, and Dottie feels neglected and decides to run away from home.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) The contestants air their grievances over everything caught on tape after the first show trailer is released, and Wayne runs into someone from his past. Nick is distracted when his daughter visits.
NCIS (CBS at 9) Gibbs and McGee go to Alaska, and the rest of the team works to uncover the conspiracy behind a serial killer.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 9) Bette must make a big decision as the wedding approaches, and Shane and Tess reach a crossroads in their relationship.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Lloyd goes to the hospital, and Katie struggles with the decision to go down to two stews.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun confronts Salen about the changes she has implemented since coming to St. Bonaventure, and Glassman must accept his new role at the hospital.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Music Joe gets help to look for his son, Cop Joe navigates the aftermath of a shooting, and Nurse Joe and Jenny talk about a huge career opportunity.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A Hawaiian cowboy is shot while riding his horse, and Jane and her team try to find the culprits and protect the cowboy.
Premieres
The King’s Affection (Netflix) A crown prince is killed, and his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to conceal her identity and her affection for her first love.
Returning
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) Season 2.
The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) Season 3.
Love It or List It (HGTV at 8) Designer Hilary Farr and real estate agent David Visentin, pictured above, return to compete for homeowners’ decisions to stay or go.
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery at 8) Season 4.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard, James Blake featuring Slowthai.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Martin Short, Jonathan Majors, Walk the Moon.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Hillary Clinton, Louise Penny.
