(All times Eastern.)

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Dave becomes impatient when Gemma’s mooching sister suddenly shows up with plans for an extended stay.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde come over to lift Dottie’s spirits.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Lola questions her own brand of creative justice.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Ashton flirts with a guest and the deck crew’s frustrations with Rhylee reach an all-time high.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull looks to select jurors who can empathize with an individual’s need for personal privacy.

Returning

Antiques Roadshow (PBS at 8) Season 24.

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Season 24.

Kids Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 8.

Love & Hip Hop Miami (VH1 at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak, Lil Baby.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jane Fonda, Tan France, Miranda Lambert.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), David Byrne, H.E.R., Caitlin Kalafus.

A Little Late Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Russell Peters, Michael Ealy.

Nina Zafar