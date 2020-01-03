Bull (CBS at 10) Bull looks to select jurors who can empathize with an individual’s need for personal privacy.
Returning
Antiques Roadshow (PBS at 8) Season 24.
The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Season 24.
Kids Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 8.
Love & Hip Hop Miami (VH1 at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak, Lil Baby.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jane Fonda, Tan France, Miranda Lambert.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), David Byrne, H.E.R., Caitlin Kalafus.
A Little Late Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Russell Peters, Michael Ealy.
—