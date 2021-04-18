American Idol (ABC at 8) Ten finalists from the previous season return.

All American (CW at 8) Spencer wants to follow his dream of playing football, and Olivia attends a Narcotics Anonymous to try to find a sponsor.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob and Abishola try to help out a sad Kemi, who was dumped by Chukwuemeka.

Story continues below advertisement

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO at 9) The nanny confesses to a murder, but says she was told to via text message by God.

Advertisement

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson gets a visit from the FBI, and Anissa surprises Grace.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Glenn Shephard and his crew set sail in a luxury yacht and explore the Ionian Sea.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Mark and Sam think they’ve solved their murder case, but their lead is proved to be lying, and Amy is mad at Mark.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Lea is excited about her unborn baby, prompting Shaun to want to be a more supportive partner.

Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola try to rescue George Jones, but Maddox and Ferris have a different ideafor how the mission should be carried out.

Story continues below advertisement

People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery at 10) A radio station intern is killed and forensic genealogy leads to a man who has been on the run.

Breeders (FX at 10) Ally is under a lot of pressure but no one is listening to her, and Jim and Jackie are excited about a potential move.

Miniseries

The Secrets She Keeps (AMC at 10) Pregnant supermarket shelf-stacker Agatha has a borderline obsession with Meghan’s seemingly perfect life.

Movies

American Oz (PBS at 10) Following the life of author L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Specials

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse (Comedy Central at 11) The correspondent revisits his year on the 2020 campaign trail.

Returning

American Dad! (TBS at 11) Season 18.

Black Ink Crew: New York (VH1 at 8) Season 9.

Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV) In Season 22 of the series, Detective Chief Barnaby and Detective Sergeant Winter, played by Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix, pictured above, investigate crime in England.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ted Danson.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Emmy Blotnick.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anthony Hopkins, Florian Zeller, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Riz Ahmed, Andra Day.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ron Funches, Karol G.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wyatt Russell, Emmanuelle Caplette.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Nick Offerman.