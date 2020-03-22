Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Kim tries to stop Jimmy’s latest scheme, but it may be too late to stop Saul.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A massive earthquake hits San Jose, putting the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage.
Manifest (NBC at 10) Zeke’s condition worsens and the clock ticks toward his death date. Saanvi tries to help his future, which leads him to confront his past.
Premieres
Freud (Netflix) Historical thriller about a young Sigmund Freud in 19th-century Vienna joining an inspector to solve a string of murders.
The Hidden Kingdoms of China (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Examining the wildlife of China’s mountain kingdom as they fight to survive in perilous conditions.
Returning
Street Outlaws: Memphis (Discovery at 8) Season 4.
Sydney to the Max (Disney at 8) Season 2.
