The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Tina and Gemma discover something more in an art class, and Calvin can’t squash or hide his jealousy.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The top 10 contestants are revealed.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola takes charge of the nursing staff, and the Wheelers cope with her temporary absence.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Khalil’s history affects his new beginning.

Story continues below advertisement

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Alli is pushed to her breaking point, and a rowdy group of guests spells trouble.

Advertisement

All Rise (CBS at 9) Los Angeles judges, prosecutors and public defenders try to get justice.

Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola go to Maine, and Maddox learns Anson’s secrets.

Bull (CBS at 10) Flashbacks reveal how Bull tried to get a new trial for a wrongly convicted prisoner.

Breeders (FX at 10) Ally contemplates her pregnancy, and Ava tries to help her mom.

Miniseries

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO at 9) In January 2004, a woman is found murdered in her bed.

Movies

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix) A deliveryman must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.

Returning

Keeping Faith (Acorn TV) Season 3.

Mark of a Killer (Oxygen at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Steven Yeun.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Snoop Dogg, H.E.R.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John A. Boehner, Shelley FKA DRAM.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rainn Wilson, Tom Odell.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Chloé Zhao.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) RZA.