Premiere
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access) A hybrid series from those behind ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and ‘Our Cartoon President’ features animated newscasters discussing the day’s events.
Mini-series
The Plot Against America (HBO at 9) An alternate American history in which Charles Lindbergh is elected president in 1940, leading America on a path toward fascism. It’s a six-part adaptation of Philip Roth’s 2004 novel.
Returning
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Netflix) Season 3.
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Season 9.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Armie Hammer, Evan Rachel Wood, Conan Gray.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hank Azaria, Retta, Hailey Whitters.
