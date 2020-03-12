(All times Eastern.)

American Idol (ABC at 8) The contestants are presented with a genre challenge during Hollywood week.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 responds to a skydiving accident.

Supernatural (CW at 8) Billie surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.

Bull (CBS at 10) An expert on anthrax is accused of orchestrating a series of anthrax attacks and Bull must prove that they arrested the wrong person amidst the hysteria.

Premiere

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access) A hybrid series from those behind ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and ‘Our Cartoon President’ features animated newscasters discussing the day’s events.

Mini-series

The Plot Against America (HBO at 9) An alternate American history in which Charles Lindbergh is elected president in 1940, leading America on a path toward fascism. It’s a six-part adaptation of Philip Roth’s 2004 novel.

Returning

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Netflix) Season 3.

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Season 9.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Armie Hammer, Evan Rachel Wood, Conan Gray.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hank Azaria, Retta, Hailey Whitters.

Nina Zafar