Premieres
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Nat Geo at 8) People eschew technology and choose to live in the Alaskan wilderness.
Brunch With Tiffany (VH1 at 10:30) Tiffany Pollard gathers around the tables of New York’s hot restaurants with famous friends for candid conversations.
Specials
Jade Eyed Leopard (Nat Geo Wild at 8) Follow the first three years of Toto’s life as she learns the fundamental skills of survival and makes her passage to adulthood.
Killing Michael Jackson (Bounce at 8) A documentary features the three detectives who led the original investigation into the singer’s death.
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne (A&E at 9) Trace Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting Black Sabbath.
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel at 9) A look at the demonologist and his clairvoyant wife, the nation’s first modern paranormal investigators.
Movies
Pool Boy Nightmare (Lifetime at 8) The story follows Gale as she has a brief affair with pool cleaner Adam, but quickly turns down his continued advances. Insulted at being rejected, Adam starts dating Gale’s high school age daughter Becca, using her as an unsuspecting pawn in a game of revenge.
Returning
Singled Out (Quibi) Season 2.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Season 12.
— Nina Zafar