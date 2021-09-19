Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz and Max keep searching for a way to stop Jones. Michel is worried about Alex. Isobel finds a huge piece of the puzzle.
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) The twins travel to Istanbul for the final phase of their transformation, and Stacey tells Darcey something shocking.
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9) Sukihana has some trouble on social media. Shelah reveals more about her marriage to Ace. Trina practices for motherhood.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) The crew deals with the aftermath of Lexi and chef Mathew’s fight, and Mzi faces Courtney after his romantic gestures fail. Katie deals with a potential crew shake-up, and David’s injury gets Malia into trouble.
Premieres
Top Story with Tom Llamas (Peacock at 7) An NBC News anchor and senior national correspondent takes a look at the biggest headlines of the day.
How America Works (Fox Business at 8) The series, narrated by Mike Rowe, shows how people work round-the-clock to keep everything working.
American Built (Fox Business at 9) Stuart Varney dives into the design and genius behind American landmarks.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) A group of people participate in a dance show that results in a live production of “Swan Lake.”
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), pictured above at left with Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), is the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. With her team, she investigates crimes threatening national security against the backdrop of Hawaii.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Joe Kimbreau has choices to make after graduating college. He conjures up career paths as a nurse, police officer and rock star.
Specials
Time100 (ABC at 10) Time reveals its list of the 100 most influential people.
Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis (A&E at 10) A look at the state of mental health in the United States, through the personal stories of Americans.
Movies
Killer Grades (LMN at 8) A high school senior manipulates test scores so she can become valedictorian, but she soon becomes the primary suspect in a few murders.
Returning
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Season 5.
The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Season 4.
The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 21.
Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) Season 30.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Season 3.
NCIS (CBS at 9) Season 19.
I Was a Teenage Felon (Vice at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hasan Minhaj, James Wolk, Meek Mill.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Adams, Lee Daniels, Girl in Red, Ande.
— Anying Guo