I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) When Arabella’s memory of Jan. 22 comes flooding back to her, she drags the last of her demons out.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Magicians include Mike Hammer, Léa Kyle, Dante and Takamiz Usui.

Botched (E! at 9) Dr. Nassif uses a groundbreaking technique to rebuild a patient’s nose after the tip of it turns black.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Malia struggles to manage a frustrated deck team while helping Tom navigate his first charter.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Brittany and Yazan clash over her social media postings while Deavan tries to improve her relationship with Jihoon’s mom.

Intervention (A&E at 10) Coleman began experimenting with alcohol and drugs after his father died, causing him to lose custody of his 4-year-old daughter.

10 Things You Don’t Know (E! at 10) The most unbelievable and surprising things about Lady Gaga.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Francine explores ASMR with Roger.

Premieres

Family Business (Acorn TV) A French drama set at the Lartigues and Lorenzi law firm, where a mother-daughter duo work together with an associate to solve Lyon’s familial issues, including their own.

Reno 911! (Quibi) Viewers ride along with the men and women of the Reno sheriff’s department.

Returning

Love Island (CBS at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Maisie Williams, Bright Eyes.