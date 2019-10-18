Black Lightning (CW at 9) Anissa and Grace have an emotional encounter.

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Candy makes a surprising deal to secure funding for her film.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull helps a dancer bring a civil suit against a real estate mogul.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Andrews wonders if Shaun is ready for his first surgery.

Premiere

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) Female renovation and design gurus face off to max out identical properties to add the most value to each home.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Rosario Dawson, Dulcé Sloan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Scarlett Johansson, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Jim James, Teddy Abrams & the Louisville Orchestra.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julie Andrews, Jonathan Groff, Yungblud featuring Dan Reynolds.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Paul Rudd, Hasan Minhaj, Anthony Ramos.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Mariska Hargitay, Lizzy Caplan, Sam Fender, Terence Higgins.

— Nina Zafar

