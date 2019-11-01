The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) While performing his first solo surgery, Shaun Murphy alienates a nurse, which puts his residency in jeopardy.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) A look at the technological achievements that streamlined 19th-century production.

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food at 11) Bakers have to create complex cookie garlands.

Returning

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) Host Jesse Palmer asks the 10 bakers to introduce themselves with edible place cards. Season 6.

People Magazine Investigates (ID at 10) Two teenage women go missing after attending high school graduation parties. Season 4.

Special

Holiday Baking Championship: Sweet Revenge (Food at 10) Bakers create holiday centerpiece cakes and receive tips and advice from the judges.

Miniseries

The Devil Next Door (Netflix) A Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the Nazi death camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Matt Damon.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Evans, Naomi Scott, EarthGang.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jessica Biel, Natasha Lyonne.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gloria Steinem, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Brendan Buckley.

— Nina Zafar

