Black Lightning (CW at 9) Odell takes a step toward winning over Jennifer.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) The Harrison family assess what’s real and what’s fake.

Specials

Battle of Midway: The True Story (Smithsonian at 8) An hour-by-hour recount of one of the most pivotal conflicts of the 20th century.

Thanksgiving Grubdown (Cooking at 9) Host Carla Hall discovers outrageous Turkey Day treats.

Holiday Baking Championship: Holiday Survival Guide (Food at 11) Host Jesse Palmer offers tips for surviving holiday madness.

Movie

The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash (YouTube) The true story of Johnny’s rise, fall and rebirth from his own words as well as those closest to him.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin Nealon.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Shannon, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Pete Yorn.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kate Beckinsale, Andy Haynes.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Middleditch, Doja Cat and Tyga, Chris Johnson.

— Nina Zafar

