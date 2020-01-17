Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Gil looks for answers from the Surgeon.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Brian and Courtney are on the outs again.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jennifer’s bond with Brandon begins to grow.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull is asked to help the parents of an athlete who dies suddenly while training bring a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Two 16-year-old cancer patients are dating.

Manifest (NBC at 10) Grace suspects that a local mom is in danger.

Returning

Family Reunion (Netflix) Season 2.

Brain Games (National Geographic at 8) Season 8.

Home Town (HGTV at 9) Season 4.

Premieres

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery at 8) Eight of the fastest teams in America fight for a winner-takes-all purse of $100,000.

Spy Games (Bravo at 10) Ten individuals will put their physical and mental strength to the test to see if they have what it takes to master the art of espionage.

Special

Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 9) The story of the Aaron Hernandez murder case and his family drama.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Josh Gad.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mary Frances Berry.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ken Jeong, Kate Upton, Old Dominion.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, Tom Steyer.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Moore, June Diane Raphael, Adam Marcello.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Awkwafina.