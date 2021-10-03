The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) A look at Chantel and Pedro’s married life with family.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz is desperate and agrees to a deal, and Rosa helps Isobel with a huge discovery. The fight to save Max starts.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A citywide blackout continues to exact chaos in Los Angeles. Athena must save her family from tragedy, and Eddie and Maddie have to make hard choices.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After Abishola and Bob return from their wedding in Nigeria, Abishola moves into Bob’s house and redecorates.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) Monica confronts her past as the contestants go to Chicago to watch her old ballet company perform “Swan Lake.” Nick investigates Justin’s family issues.
NCIS (CBS at 9) Gibbs and Parker embark on a road trip to find a serial killer’s victims, and Agent Knight goes undercover at a large manufacturing company tied to some murders.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 9) Tensions rise among Bette, Tina and Angie on the day Angie is set to meet her donor, and Alice isn’t sure how open she should be on her press tour. Dani’s life is in chaos, and Sophie faces harsh truths about Finley.
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9) Sukihana’s relationship hits a bump, and the city’s annual Trina Day is jeopardized because of poor planning. Shelah takes a vacation from Ace, and Amara and Mami Ana face a medical crisis.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Katie and Courtney celebrate completing the charter while Malia takes the deck crew to task for a regression. David struggles with his role on deck.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun and the team try to save a pregnant woman’s baby, but her status as a felon complicates the situation.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) It’s Jenny Banks’s birthday. Music Joe crashes Jenny’s party, Nurse Joe and Christopher try to make the perfect cake for Jenny, and Cop Joe and Amy take a big step in their relationship.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Kai goes undercover with one of Hawaii’s oldest surf gangs after an officer is murdered.
Premieres
Good Grief (IFC at midnight) Two sisters in New Zealand inherit their grandfather’s funeral home.
Returning
On My Block (Netflix) The fourth and final season starts two years after the events of Season 3 and will tackle some unfinished business in Freeridge. Pictured above, from left: Brett Gray as Jamal Turner and Emilio Rivera as Chivo in Season 4.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Season 7.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Cobie Smulders, Farruko.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) David Chase, Barrett Martin.
— Anying Guo