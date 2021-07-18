American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The semifinals start in Los Angeles, and the ninjas have to face multiple challenging obstacles.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) A damaging article is written about Sarah, and she realizes Greylock must create a more representative government.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Chief eats Jill’s vibrator and is taken to the vet. Tabitha goes to live with the Gray One and must sing and dance to survive.
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO at 9) Rowena Chiu, a former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, talks about her experiences with the man’s predation.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Courtney hosts a celebration for Mzi’s birthday, and David is taken with Malia.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Duncan skips the PSATs to spend time with Uncle Stan, and Kimberly and Jing clean the creepy attic.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Model Tyson Beckford is looking for an adventurous woman with a sense of humor, and actress Carmen Electra asks potential suitors to describe themselves in one sentence.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Francine and Roger get lost in a few good books after Francine flees an embarrassing situation, and Stan reluctantly hangs out at the library.
Premieres
Outlier (Acorn TV) A teenager in Norway finds a phone belonging to a missing girl, and Maja, a doctoral student researching serial killers, played by Hanne Mathisen Haga, pictured above, gets involved.
For Ball and Country (Peacock) Follow the U.S. men’s basketball national team as the players form a super team and train for the Olympics.
Getaway Driver (Discovery at 9) Actress Michelle Rodriguez hosts this look into drift champions, street racers and more.
Betraying the Badge (Vice at 10) Stories of officers who break their oath to serve and protect and decide to steal, cheat and even kill.
Returning
Street Outlaws: Memphis (Discovery at 8) Exploring street racing and its history and popularity in the United States.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dwayne Johnson, Joshua Jackson.
— Anying Guo