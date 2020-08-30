Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Two guests squabble as the yacht heads to Ibiza.
Botched (E! at 9) A Southern patient aspires to resemble Dolly Parton.
Love Island (CBS at 9) The new week begins as relationships — and alliances --- begin to take shape.
Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) A couple got swamped starting a family and are at odds over renovating their home or seeking a new one.
Love & Listings (VH1 at 9) Taylor must turn to an unwanted partner to find Ashanti a home.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Four new magicians attempt to fool the duo.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan tries to set up a dream couple’s day with Francine.
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food at 10) Amy tries to re-create some of her favorite takeout staples.
Bad Chad Customs (Discovery at 10) A 1938 Ford goes into the shop to get souped up.
Homestead Rescue: Survival Shelter (Animal Planet at 10) An Arizona couple deals with poisoned well water and a wild predator.
Premiere
All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (Amazon Prime) A behind-the-scenes look at the past season of the English soccer club.
Special
The 93 Victims of Samuel Little (ID at 9) A two-night documentary on the serial killer who claims to have taken 93 lives.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Jason Sudeikis.
— Hau Chu