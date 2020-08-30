(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) An all-star skills challenge leads up to next week’s season premiere.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (ABC at 8) Checking in with former contestant Nick Viall, who has run the franchise’s gamut.

Beyond the Unknown (Travel at 8) Exploring creatures that lurk in the dark, UFO encounters and a cursed crypt.

Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Two guests squabble as the yacht heads to Ibiza.

Botched (E! at 9) A Southern patient aspires to resemble Dolly Parton.

Love Island (CBS at 9) The new week begins as relationships — and alliances --- begin to take shape.

Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) A couple got swamped starting a family and are at odds over renovating their home or seeking a new one.

Love & Listings (VH1 at 9) Taylor must turn to an unwanted partner to find Ashanti a home.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Four new magicians attempt to fool the duo.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan tries to set up a dream couple’s day with Francine.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food at 10) Amy tries to re-create some of her favorite takeout staples.

Bad Chad Customs (Discovery at 10) A 1938 Ford goes into the shop to get souped up.

Homestead Rescue: Survival Shelter (Animal Planet at 10) An Arizona couple deals with poisoned well water and a wild predator.

Premiere

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (Amazon Prime) A behind-the-scenes look at the past season of the English soccer club.

Special

The 93 Victims of Samuel Little (ID at 9) A two-night documentary on the serial killer who claims to have taken 93 lives.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jason Sudeikis.

— Hau Chu