Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Two guests squabble as the yacht heads to Ibiza.

Botched (E! at 9) A Southern patient aspires to resemble Dolly Parton.

Love Island (CBS at 9) The new week begins as relationships — and alliances --- begin to take shape.

Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) A couple got swamped starting a family and are at odds over renovating their home or seeking a new one.

Love & Listings (VH1 at 9) Taylor must turn to an unwanted partner to find Ashanti a home.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Four new magicians attempt to fool the duo.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan tries to set up a dream couple’s day with Francine.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food at 10) Amy tries to re-create some of her favorite takeout staples.

Bad Chad Customs (Discovery at 10) A 1938 Ford goes into the shop to get souped up.

Homestead Rescue: Survival Shelter (Animal Planet at 10) An Arizona couple deals with poisoned well water and a wild predator.

Premiere

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (Amazon Prime) A behind-the-scenes look at the past season of the English soccer club.

Special

The 93 Victims of Samuel Little (ID at 9) A two-night documentary on the serial killer who claims to have taken 93 lives.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jason Sudeikis.