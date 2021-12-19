90 Day Fiance (TLC at 9) Amber and Daniel try to reconcile by riding all-terrain vehicles to a waterfall.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Captain Lee is frustrated by Eddie and the deck team’s repeated mistakes.
Landscapers (HBO at 9) Christopher sheds light on the past as his relationship with Susan’s parents comes into focus.
Maine Cabin Masters (DIY at 9) The team helps Chase’s wife restore her late grandmother’s cabin.
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) Tammy’s time with a new therapist doesn’t go as she hopes, and Amy gets bad news at the plastic surgeon’s office.
Premieres
Tough Love With Hilary Farr (HGTV at 9) The designer of “Love It or List It” fame debuts her own show, where she dispenses design and renovation advice.
Specials
The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed (Fox at 8) A festive sendup of tell-all specials examining the inner workings of Santa’s workshop.
Movies
Candy Cane Candidate (Lifetime at 8) An aspiring — but recently defeated — politician returns to her hometown for the holidays and faces off against an old rival in an emergency election for mayor.
Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1 at 9) After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper finds solace in his family’s church, where he takes on his past on Christmas Eve.
Reopening Night (HBO at 10) A new documentary chronicles New York’s Public Theater during the 12 weeks it spent leading up to the opening of “Merry Wives” for 2021’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Returning
Dynasty (CW at 8) Season 5 of the rebooted series returns with two new episodes.
— Hau Chu