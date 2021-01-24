Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the eight young bakers to create portable hand pies and a dressed-up version of ants on a log.

All American (CW at 8) Both Spencer and Billy are not getting the hero’s welcome they expected from the football team and quickly realize they need to adjust their style and start earning the team’s trust first.

AD

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) With Abishola’s husband adamant that he’ll never agree to divorce, Bob and Abishola grow disheartened that they will never be able to get married.

AD

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) After a volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, the members of the 126 race to save lives at a college pool party.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Francesca finds out that subordinates slept in a guest cabin without permission.

All Rise (CBS at 9) While Lola is on maternity leave, she attempts to participate remotely in Judge Brenner’s special training about brain science and the law.

AD

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training.

Bull (CBS at 10) Benny’s commitment to TAC complicates his burgeoning political career.

1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) The Slatons are shocked by the cause of Amy’s trip to the emergency room.

Premieres

Réunions (Acorn TV) Two half-brothers meet each other for the first time after their father’s passing and inherit a hotel on the paradise island of Réunion. The family works to save the near-bankrupt hotel in this French drama series, which explores family, parenthood and the class divide (pictured: Loup-Denis Elion, Laetitia Milot and Nicolas Bridet).

AD

AD

Specials

Lucille Ball: Life, Death & Money (Reelz at 10) A look at the life and career of Lucille Ball, including the entangled and bitter status of her will and estate.

Returning

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nicole Byer.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jared Leto, Jane Lynch, Jade Bird.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Serena Williams.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Halsey, Penn & Teller.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gillian Anderson, Kate Flannery, Bartees Strange.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Mike Colter.