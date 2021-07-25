Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 8) Singer LeAnn Rimes’s friend Roger saved her life by intervening during a dark time, and Jonathan and Drew help her turn Roger’s kitchen and deck space into an entertainer’s dream.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Greylock’s fledgling congress must decide their immigration policy, and Sarah and Danny face someone from their past.
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO at 9) Editors David Remnick and Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, attorney Fabio Bertoni, and fact-checkers Tammy Kim and Fergus McIntosh discuss the process of verifying the details of the story while dealing with legal threats from Harvey Weinstein’s camp.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Chef Mathew has an issue with a request, and Courtney and Lexi bond over familial hardships. Meanwhile, the deckhands bond over their crushes.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Actor and comic David Koechner wants to find a woman who is kind, and former NFL player Rashad Jennings describes his ideal woman as someone who can laugh at herself.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan finally decides to do something about his baldness and enlists the help of Josay Bosay, Roger’s hairstylist persona.
Premieres
Celebrity IOU: Joyride (Discovery Plus) Ant Anstead and Cristy Lee help celebrities with car restoration and repairs.
Returning
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) In the Season 3 premiere, Liz settles into her new life and career in Los Angeles, and Max, Isobel and Michael are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe. Pictured: Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti and Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca.
— Anying Guo