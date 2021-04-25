All American (CW at 8) A college scout talks to Spencer, and Billy comes up with an idea to help out his players.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 responds to a mommy blogger-hosted birthday party, and Chimney and Maddie adapt to life with a newborn.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola starts to study for medical school and inadvertently offends Gloria with a comment about becoming a doctor.

Story continues below advertisement

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) The 126 help rescue a missing boy, and the team holds an “intervention” for Owen after he tells Mateo some of his secrets.

Advertisement

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Gambi gives the Pierce family a warningof a potential crisis.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) A surge of wind pushes Parsifal toward the dock, prompting all hands on deck from the team.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Lola returns to the Hall of Justice and presides over a case that resulted in a dean of a university being shot.

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO at 9) The trial trudges onward as the prosecution presents its evidence.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A political protest turns violent and the team must save two gunshot victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola figure out what their next move is, and a diver finds debris, causing his sister to be erased from reality.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull is hired to help a woman who wants to plead guilty to the murder of a wealthy philanthropist who groomed her when she was a teenager.

Advertisement

People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery at 10) A woman is killed on the same night as her date with Ashton Kutcher.

Breeders (FX at 10) Ally and Paul’s marriage is in shambles, and Leah and Alex have an announcement to make.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan is infatuated with a doll the CIA wants to use to spy on Russians.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 11) Mike wants the whole family to join a country club, and newly retired George wants to find a new hobby.

Premieres

Bäckström (Acorn TV) The Swedish crime series revolves around a detective known for solving 99 percent of cases he has worked on.

Story continues below advertisement

Exposure (Hulu) A photography competition series hosted by Cole Walliser with head judge Cat Jimenez.

$50K Three Ways (HGTV at 8) Designer Tiffany Brooks presents homeowners with three colorful and curated design choices.

Advertisement

Inside Out (HGTV at 9) Home renovators Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle transform homes inside and out.

Movies

In Search of Darkness: Part II (Shudder) A look at the practical effects popular in 1980s horror movies, with interviews with genre experts and icons.

Specials

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days (ABC at 8) A documentary looking at the iconic show, which continues to emphasize social issues through outreach programs and, of course, their unique puppet characters.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Anthony Anderson.

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Kate Upton, Moneybagg Yo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anthony Mackie, Terry Gross.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kyla-Drew, the Flaming Lips.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Pete Buttigieg, Jordan McGraw.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anna Kendrick, Phil Donahue, Marlo Thomas.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Keke Palmer.