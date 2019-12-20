The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 10) In part two of the reunion, tensions flare between Kelly and the Tres Amigas as the ladies continue their debate about what went down at Miraval, including all of the rumors that were lobbed at Kelly. Braunwyn opens up about how the show has complicated her relationship with her mother.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Rick flies across the pond to look at an epic Star Wars collection, including a famous prop from the movie. A new employee at the shop works with Corey to make a deal on a Planters jar.

Returning

Food Network Challenge (Food at 10) The series last aired in 2011 and is returning with a new host but the same idea: four competitors and several hours to complete a single culinary challenge, with the winner receiving $10,000. Season 14.

Premiere

The Victorian House of Arts & Crafts (Acorn TV) A late 1800s Victorian arts and crafts commune in the Welsh hills has been painstakingly brought back to life as a group of 21st-century crafters move in to experience the highs and lows of living and working together.

— Nina Zafar

