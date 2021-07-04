American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The qualifiers close out at the Tacoma Dome, with ninjas facing up to six obstacles, including a new one called Tilt A Whirl.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Katie deals with demanding guests, and Malia tries to get her new deck crew up to speed while prepping for a bachelor and bachelorette party.
Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Kevin Hart wants to show his thanks for his trainer and friend by transforming his backhouse into a man cave.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Sarah realizes everyone in Greylock is being charged foreign transaction fees and gets some help from friends to create her own currency.
American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Jersey John fall for a South Carolina home, and Danielle gets some relics in Mississippi.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan sells off a coveted family plot and the family decides to open their own cemetery in their backyard (with some help from basketball legend Scottie Pippen).
Premieres
You Are My Spring (Netflix) A hotel concierge and psychiatrist form a bond as they become entangled in a local murder case.
Specials
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (National Geographic at 9) The “Thor” actor, pictured above, seeks more knowledge about the relationships we have with sharks.
Rogue Shark? (National Geographic at 10) Examining the shark attacks in Australia in October 2018 and whether a rogue killer shark was on the loose.
Miniseries
The Beast Must Die (AMC Plus) A grieving mother decides to enter the life of the man she thinks killed her son.
Returning
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Season 10.
When Sharks Attack (National Geographic at 8) Season 7.
POV (PBS at 9:30) Season 34.
— Anying Guo