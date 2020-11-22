Dancing with the Stars (ABC at 8) Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Kemi leans on Abishola after an argument with Chukwuemeka, disrupting her and Bob’s engagement celebration.

The Family Chantel (TLC at 9) Nicole is furious with Alejandro when his friends reveal information about his past relationships.

AD

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) Eight bakers are challenged to create Thanksgiving desserts.

AD

Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) Margaret makes a huge discovery about the plane crash and her family’s history.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) James struggles to connect with his crewmates.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Lola may be asked to recuse herself from a case after the video of her detainment is leaked.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun asks Lea to move back in despite her reservations.

Industry (HBO at 10) When Pierpoint loses a major client, the grads face their most challenging test.

Bull (CBS at 10) The team experiences a conflict of interest in court.

Premieres

This Joka (Quibi) This series hosted and produced by Will Smith brings together a diverse group of up-and-coming and well-established comedians to explore the nature of comedy.

Documentary

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix) This documentary examines Mendes’s rise as a songwriter and performer wrestling with the pressures of stardom and the emotional toll of coming of age in the public eye.

AD

AD

Miniseries

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (CW at 8) The four-part series sees Lorelai continuing to run the Dragonfly Inn and Rory experiencing some success in her journalism career.

Black Narcissus (FX at 8) This three-episode period miniseries adapted from the 1939 novel by Rumer Godden focuses on a group of nuns in a remote part of the Himalayas near the end of British rule in India. Read Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Returning

Thanks a Million (Quibi) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emma Stone, Ben Falcone, Josh Groban.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Glenn Close, Kane Brown featuring Swae Lee & Khalid.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael J. Fox.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Mandy Moore, Jeff Tweedy.