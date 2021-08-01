Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) The passing of rapper DMX prompts Kirk and Safaree to go to New York to play homage, despite having their own family issues, and Omeretta The Great tries to find something in common with her mother.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Jones fills Michael and Isobel in on the past as they look for ways to save Max’s life; Maria goes to extreme lengths to try to stop a murder; Liz must face her past.
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) Darcey goes to D.C., looking for answers about Georgi’s past; Stacey and Florian have a hard conversation regarding their future; Darcey makes a decision that may put her relationship in jeopardy.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) After a night out, the crew members reflect on whether they can forgive and forget; the third charter arrives with high energy and high maintenance.
BBQ Brawl (Food at 9) The remaining competitors need to put their own spin on an international BBQ style.
Cartel Crew (VH1 at 9) While in D.C., Salome continues to try to get justice for her sister’s death; a shocking decision by Marie causes tension in the group; Kat’s past mistakes haunt her in unexpected ways.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) A surprise snowstorm leaves Greylock stranded with no plows, so Sarah and the town come up with a creative plan to clear the roads; during the storm, Sarah gains two unexpected guests and must navigate the unforeseen circumstances.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Actor Chris Kattan asks the women what they would bring to a deserted island to impress him, and comedian Margaret Cho asks contestants what they wish they cared less about.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) After Stan sells off the coveted family plot, the family opens up their own cemetery in the backyard with the help of basketball star Scottie Pippen.
Premieres
Hinterland (Acorn TV) The first season of the detective drama premieres on the streaming platform.
My True Crime Story (VH1 at 10) Shawana King just wanted her family to have a better life and decided to transform her boyfriend’s small-time credit card hustle into a big business, swiping and reselling electronics for millions. But she ends up behind bars and realizes her true calling.
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (HBO at 9) A look at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nev., and the people in front of and behind the camera. Pictured above: John Kohler.
— Anying Guo