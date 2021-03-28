Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) The deck team puts on a drag show, and a beach picnic turns chaotic.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Claire’s absentee father shows up at her door; Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing a strain in their relationship.

Debris (NBC at 10) Influx makes an appearance, weaponizing the debris in a frightening experiment; Finola’s newfound knowledge threatens to affect her work.

Breeders (FX at 10) Paul worries his family has lost vital cultural connections, and as more young professionals move into the neighborhood, Jim and Jackie face the realities of gentrification.

Premieres

VH1 Couples Retreat (VH1 at 8) Three couples from “Love & Hip Hop” take a week-long vacation and talk about how fame can create challenges in a relationship.

Race to the Center of the Earth (National Geographic at 10) Four teams begin a race around the world to a buoy in the middle of the ocean stashed with a $1 million prize.

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments (Comedy Central at 10) Comedy Central looks back on highlights from its celebrity roast specials.

Finale

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9 and 10) Layton (played by Daveed Diggs, above) leads a perilous attempt to pick Melanie up as the train approaches her retrieval point.

Special

Black Ink Crew: Confessions (VH1 at 10) Employees from the three tattoo parlors in Harlem, Chicago and Compton update fans on what has happened since filming their seasons.

Returning

The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV) Series 7.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (National Geographic at 9) Season 6.

The Devil You Know (Vice at 10) Season 2.